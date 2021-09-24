Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post sales of $79.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $297.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 316,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,066. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $471.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

