Analysts Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

