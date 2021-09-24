Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $28.67

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,389. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

