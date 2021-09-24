Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $28.67

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,389. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.
In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.