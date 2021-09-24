Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $113.60

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,647,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $90.90. 15,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

