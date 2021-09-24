Analysts Set Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT at $24.67

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TCLAF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

