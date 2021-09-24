Analyzing Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 33.10% 14.49% 1.26% Premier Financial 38.97% 13.47% 1.82%

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Premier Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.50 -$680.81 million $1.60 19.59 Premier Financial $318.63 million 3.59 $63.08 million $2.76 11.15

Premier Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Western Bancorp and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Premier Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.85%. Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Great Western Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

