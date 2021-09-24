Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LeMaitre Vascular and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 3 0 2.60 Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $129.37 million 9.33 $21.22 million $1.04 53.60 Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.46 -$82.00 million $0.96 46.88

LeMaitre Vascular has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Scientific. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 19.12% 16.51% 11.41% Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.67% 6.41%

Volatility and Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Boston Scientific on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

