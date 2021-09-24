Andrew Milne Acquires 4,366 Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) insider Andrew Milne acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Shares of Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Friday. Nichols plc has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £498.47 million and a PE ratio of 49.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,402.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,420.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. Nichols’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

