AppCoins One Day Trading Volume Reaches $441,514.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $441,514.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,720,041 coins and its circulating supply is 244,720,040 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

