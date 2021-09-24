Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 4.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 494,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.91.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

