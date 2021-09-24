Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.20 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.53. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

