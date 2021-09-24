Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.04% of DexCom worth $842,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,186,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $8.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.06. 8,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.56 and its 200-day moving average is $429.45. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,997 shares of company stock valued at $20,240,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

