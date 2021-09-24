Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126,510 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $347,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 133,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 56,408 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $114.00. 176,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,339. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

