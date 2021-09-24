Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 1,302,515 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,515 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $511,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.84. 95,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,504. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.