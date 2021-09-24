Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 130,753 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,753 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.15% of Catalent worth $395,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.