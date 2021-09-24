Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511,130 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $913,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $124.04. 28,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,753. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

