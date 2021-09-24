Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). Asana posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 833,915 shares of company stock worth $69,889,200 and sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.01. 42,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $124.85.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

