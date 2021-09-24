ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

