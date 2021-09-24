Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $326.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.94. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $140.90 and a fifty-two week high of $343.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

