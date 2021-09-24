Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATER. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ATER traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,449,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

