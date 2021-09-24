Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 96,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,070,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

