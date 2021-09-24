Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 124,000 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,295. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $64.65. 28,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.11 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

