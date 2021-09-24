Atika Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 1.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $142.65. 13,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,484. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

