Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Roku makes up 3.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $39,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,136 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.58.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

