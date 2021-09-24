Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $6.79 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,399. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

