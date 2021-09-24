Atika Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 over the last ninety days.

PCOR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

