Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atotech by 13.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Atotech by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atotech by 59.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 235,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Analysts expect that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

