Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.36

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.36 and traded as low as $19.81. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 51,358 shares trading hands.

ANZBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

