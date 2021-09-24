Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Decreased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

