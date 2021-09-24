AutoWeb, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoWeb in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AutoWeb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AUTO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

