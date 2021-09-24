AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given “Hold” Rating at Colliers Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $255.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.06.

Shares of AVB stock remained flat at $$227.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,403. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

