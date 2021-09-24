Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $31.64. 1,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.