Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.47 Million

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce sales of $500.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.29 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

AZUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Azul by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.58. 782,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

