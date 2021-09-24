Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €52.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

ETR:EVD traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €63.10 ($74.24). The company had a trading volume of 112,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.81 and a 200 day moving average of €55.49. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -407.10. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 1 year high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

