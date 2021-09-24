Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 85,500 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,053. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

