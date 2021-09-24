Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.10% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FCOB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.26.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.