Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,383. The company has a market capitalization of $471.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

