Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

