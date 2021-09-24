Banc Funds Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ MVBF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,383. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $471.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

