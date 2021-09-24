Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 18,100 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Veritex worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

