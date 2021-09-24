Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 28,224 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the period. Spirit of Texas Bancshares comprises about 1.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STXB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,235 over the last ninety days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,285. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

