Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 43,900 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,937. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

