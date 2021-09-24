Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

