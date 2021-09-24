Barclays Begins Coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

FTAI stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

