Beam Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.97 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Beam has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $51.97 million and $11.66 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005379 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,413,600 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

