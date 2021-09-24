BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $376.45 and last traded at $377.18. 629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 290,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.18.

Specifically, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,583,203 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

