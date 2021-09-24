Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.88. 4,081,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,079. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

