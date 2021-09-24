Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

