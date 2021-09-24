Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00124581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars.

