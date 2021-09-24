BioCardia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,948% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.
BCDA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
