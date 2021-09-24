BioCardia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,948% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

BCDA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

